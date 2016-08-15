COLOMBO Aug 15 Sri Lankan financial crime
police arrested the eldest son of former president Mahinda
Rajapaksa on Monday on suspicion of laundering money, his lawyer
said, the latest legal difficulty for the once-powerful family.
Sri Lanka's new president, Maithripala Sirisena, faces
pressure to act on allegations of corruption dating back to the
Rajapaksa era, especially from civil society organisations who
backed his successful bid to oust Rajapaksa last year.
The son, Namal Rajapaksa, who is also a member of
parliament, had been questioned by officers from the Financial
Crimes Investigations Division investigating some money he had
invested in two companies, the lawyer said.
"He was arrested by police under the anti-money laundering
act. He will be produced before a court in a while," lawyer
Premanath C. Dolawatta told Reuters.
Neither Namal Rajapaksa nor family members were immediately
available for comment but they have in the past all publicly
denied wrongdoing.
It was the second time he had been arrested.
In July, he was arrested in connection with a separate case
on suspicion of misappropriating of funds in a $650-million
apartment project and was released on bail after seven days in
detention on remand.
Namal's uncle, the former president's brother, Basil
Rajapaksa, who headed the economic development ministry, has
also been arrested three times - twice over suspicion of misuse
of anti-poverty funds and a once over suspicion of laundering
money.
He too has denied any wrongdoing.
Since he took power in January 2015 after winning a
presidential election, President Sirisena has launched a series
of investigations into deals cleared by his predecessor and
several members of his family.
Mahinda Rajapaksa was president for a decade until January
2015 and is now an opposition legislator.
He is popular among ethnic majority Sinhala Buddhists who
credit him with ending a 26-year-war against ethnic minority
Tamil separatist rebels in 2009.
He is trying to rally opposition to the government.
