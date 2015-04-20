COLOMBO, April 20 Former Sri Lankan president
Mahinda Rajapaksa will not appear before an anti-bribery
commission investigating allegations that he may have illegally
induced a rival to support his campaign during the recent
presidential elections.
Rajapaksa will ignore a summons to appear on April 24
because the exact nature of the complaint and the person making
the allegations have not been disclosed, Rohan Weliwita,
Rajapaksa's media adviser, told Reuters.
"He is consulting his legal team on the summons," Weliwita
said.
The allegations are the latest in a series of corruption
charges made against Rajapaksa by Sri Lanka's new government,
which has ordered an investigation into all the financial deals
he made during his decade in power.
Rajapaksa is accused by his rivals of unfairly pressuring
opposition leader Tissa Attanayake to back his campaign. After
Attanayake supported Rajapaksa's presidential bid in Deceber, he
was appointed the health minister.
Opposition politicians and civil society organisations have
in the past accused Rajapaksa of recruiting rivals by offering
them bribes. Rajapaksa has denied these allegations.
More than 50 opposition legislators on Monday protested in
parliament and wrote a letter to President Sirisena objecting to
Rajapaksa's summons.
"According to the existing Sri Lankan laws, giving or
receiving a minister post is not considered as a bribe," the
legislators said in the letter. "If this is a bribe, none of the
presidents could exercise their power vested by the
constitution."
The government has already said Sri Lankan investigators
have located more than $2 billion secretly transferred to
accounts in Dubai by people close to Rajapaksa during his rule.
Rajapaksa denied allegations his family illegally stashed
money overseas in a statement on Monday.
"I would like to categorically state for the information of
the public that neither I, my wife, nor my sons, maintain any
illegal or secret offshore accounts in any foreign bank," the
statement said.
Local media also reported that Rajapaksa's brother and
former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa had been summoned to
appear before the anti-graft body on April 23 and 27.
