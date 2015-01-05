By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO Jan 5 Over a dinner of rice-flour
pancakes with his trusted health minister one evening in
November, Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa observed with a
grin that there would be no serious candidate to challenge him
in the coming presidential election.
Little did Rajapaksa know then that the man who would stand
in his way of winning an unprecedented third term as president
of this Indian Ocean island nation was right beside him.
"When he said that nobody was going to challenge him, I was
next to him and felt sorry for him," Mithripala Sirisena later
told a campaign meeting on his decision to turn on the president
and run as the opposition's common candidate in Thursday's poll.
"I came out because I could not stay anymore with a leader
who had plundered the country, government and national wealth."
Branded a "traitor" by Rajapaksa's close allies, Sirisena
has forged many political alliances and now appears to be within
striking distance of unseating a president who, just weeks ago,
had looked unassailable.
Since Sirisena's defection, 25 Rajapaksa loyalists in the
225-seat parliament have followed, unleashing a wave of popular
disgust with a leader whose once-extraordinary popularity has
withered amid complaints of autocracy, corruption and nepotism.
Victory for Sirisena would put a full stop on a reign that
brought brisk economic growth following the end of a 26-year
conflict with Tamil Tiger separatists in 2009, deepening ties
with China and souring relations with Western nations over
allegations of war crimes and rights abuses.
Sirisena has vowed to scrap a $1.5 billion deal with China
Communications Construction Co Ltd to build a port
city and a casino licence that was given to Australian gambling
tycoon James Packer's Crown Resorts Ltd.
The 63-year-old leader from the rural heartlands projects
himself as a champion of the farming masses, a clean-living
figure who has campaigned against smoking and abjures alcohol.
There is no credible and unbiased opinion poll on the
election outcome.
A NEW BROOM
Sirisena still represents the country's Sinhalese Buddhist
majority, who account for 70 percent of its 21 million
population, and he was acting defence minister when the war
against the Tamil Tigers reached its bloody climax in 2009.
However, he also has promised a new broom that has appealed
to ethnic Tamils, Muslims and Christians in a country where
minorities have felt increasingly marginalised.
He has pledged to deal with war-crimes allegations through
an independent mechanism, establish independent commissions to
secure the impartiality of the judiciary, police and other
public services, and crack down on corruption.
Sirisena was just 16 when he first took on the
establishment, joining an anti-government rally organised by a
communist party that ended within minutes as police waded in.
He ran for safety through the unknown streets of the capital,
Colombo, before taking an overnight train to his village.
He was jailed for 15 months in 1971 for alleged involvement
in an insurrection led by Marxists, and was arrested eight years
later for organising a public protest.
After joining mainstream politics, he was offered the post
of prime minister by Rajapaksa's predecessor but he declined it.
Few would have believed that Sirisena would now be so close
to toppling a president who had basked in popularity after
winning the war and skilfully kept his opponents at bay.
Sarath Fonseka, the general who led the military to victory,
was sentenced to prison after challenging Rajapaksa in a 2010
election, while a chief justice was impeached after she ruled
against a Rajapaksa government poverty alleviation bill.
Rajapaksa had also benefited from the disunity of opposition
parties, which have now united behind his rival.
"Today 48 political parties and organisations have united as
a common coalition regardless of party policies, ethnicity and
religion to defeat Rajapaksa's corrupt regime," Sirisena said.
