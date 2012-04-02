SINGAPORE, April 2 Lanka IOC Plc, the
Sri Lankan arm of India's state petroleum company Indian Oil
Corp Ltd, is seeking more than 70,000 tonnes of gasoil
and gasoline for delivery in May, after skipping April imports,
traders said on Monday.
The company is seeking a combination cargo of 19,000 tonnes
of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 11,000 tonnes of 90-octane
gasoline for delivery into Trincomalee over May 2-4.
Lanka IOC is also seeking a combination cargo of 18,000
tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil, 5,000 tonnes of 0.5
percent sulphur gasoil, 3,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur diesel
and 15,000 tonnes of 90-octane gasoline. The cargo is for
delivery to Colombo over May 9-11.
The tender closes on April 4 and is valid until April 5.
Lanka IOC last bought two combination cargoes totalling
36,000 tonnes of gasoil and gasoline for delivery in March from
Vitol at a premium of about $2.70 per barrel to benchmark
Singapore gasoil and gasoline quotes, traders said.
The company buys gasoline and gasoil on a spot basis to
distribute to the more than 150 fuel stations it owns and
operates in the country.
