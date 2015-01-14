By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO
COLOMBO Jan 14 Sri Lanka's new government on
Wednesday asked the police to investigate what it called a
"diabolical conspiracy" by former president Mahinda Rajapaksa to
hold on to power even after he was defeated in an election last
week.
New President Maithripala Sirisena is trying to shore up his
government and prevent a comeback by the former rulers in
parliamentary elections that may have to be held this year.
Rajapaksa has denied the allegations against him. His allies
say they have been subjected to threats since the election and
they have asked for government protection.
The former president and those around him are coming under a
level of scrutiny unthinkable until he was voted out of office
last Thursday, ending a decade in power notable for its
concentration of control among a coterie of relatives and
allies.
On Tuesday, opposition politicians filed a series of
detailed corruption complaints against Rajapaksa and his
brothers and son, who also held government posts. Another filing
asks for Rajapaksa to appear in court on Jan. 26.
Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera, who filed the latest
police complaint, said the government had reliable information
that Rajapaksa along with his brother and former defence
secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the incumbent chief justice and
two other politicians discussed declaring a state of emergency
while the counting was going on.
Chief Justice Mohan Peiris was appointed by Rajapaksa after
the contested impeachment of his predecessor. The new government
believes Peiris has weakened the independence of the judiciary
and during the election campaign vowed to have him removed. On
Monday, lawyers protested against him in the street.
"They also discussed the possibility of the army taking over
the election commission, arresting the election commissioner and
even obstructing the counting in the different part of the
country by using the armed forces."
Samaraweera said the police chief, army commander, and
attorney general had prevented a "diabolical conspiracy" by
refusing to take such action.
Rajapaksa, who congratulated the president and stepped down
even before official results were announced last Friday,
rejected the allegations.
"I deny in all possible terms reports of attempts to use the
military to influence election results," Rajapaksa said on his
Twitter feed.
"During decades in politics, I have always bowed down to the
people's verdict. Wins & losses are a natural part of political
life."
Alan Keenan, senior analyst with the International Crisis
Group, which documents abuses in Sri Lanka, said he welcomed
signs the Rajapaksas will be investigated.
"The fact it is politically helpful to the new government -
in that it weakens the chances of the Rajapaksas coming back -
is also fortuitous but it shouldn't be the primary motivation,"
he said.
The government does not have a parliamentary majority and
unless it can win over defectors it may have to call an election
later this year, experts say.
