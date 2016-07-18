COLOMBO, July 18 Sri Lankan financial crime
police arrested on Monday a brother of former President Mahinda
Rajapaksa for a third time over suspicion of state fund
misappropriation when he was economic development minister, a
lawyer said.
Rajapaksa's younger brother, Basil, is on bail after being
arrested twice for alleged misappropriation of state funds and a
land deal allegedly involving money laundering. Court hearings
into the two cases are going on.
Sri Lanka's new president, Maithripala Sirisena, faces
pressure to act on allegations of corruption dating back to the
Rajapaksa era, especially from civil society organisations who
backed his successful bid to oust Rajapaksa last year.
Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was president for a decade until
January 2015 and is now an opposition legislator, is popular
among many ethnic majority Sinhala Buddhists who credit him with
ending a 26-year-war against ethnic Tamil rebels in 2009. He is
trying to rally opposition to the current government with the
help of Basil.
Basil Rajapaksa's lawyer, Jayantha Weerasinghe, told Reuters
police had taken his client to court regarding the supply of
building materials to district councils when he was a minister.
"There is nothing illegal and it is an utterly false
allegation," Weerasinghe said.
Neither Basil Rajapaksa nor his family members were
immediately available for comment.
Several members of the Rajapaksa family are facing police
investigations for alleged financial crimes. They include
Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brothers Basil and Gotabaya.
Mahinda Rajapaksa's eldest son, Namal Rajapaksa, who is also
a member of parliament, was released by a court on bail on
Monday, media reported.
He was arrested on July 11 for suspected misappropriation of
funds in a high-end apartment project.
Namal Rajapaksa denies wrongdoing as do his father and other
relatives facing investigations.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robert
Birsel)