COLOMBO Dec 7 Sri Lankan police detained former a stock market regulator chairman on Monday amid an investigation into financial misappropriation, days after detaining another top regulatory official, a police spokesman said.

Nalaka Godahewa was chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for nearly two years under former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was unseated in a bitterly contested election in January, and stepped down after the poll.

He was expected to appear before a court later in the day.

On Friday, the Financial Crimes Investigative Department detained Dhammika Perera, deputy director of the SEC, who is now on compulsory leave.

"They were arrested for criminal breach of trust and criminal misappropriation offences committed under the public property act," said police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera.

Police also said they had arrested a third person who managed a fund which is part of the investigation.

Police said the three were detained after a seven-month investigation into the suspected misappropriation of five million rupees ($34,940) in 2013.

The money was allegedly given to a youth organisation headed by Namal Rajapaksa, a parliamentarian and the eldest son of former president Rajapaksa, police said.

Sri Lanka's stock market index hit a record high of 7,863.74 points on Feb. 15, 2011, but has been under pressure since due to bouts of policy uncertainty and fears of share price manipulation. ($1 = 143 rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)