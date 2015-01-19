US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
COLOMBO Jan 19 Sri Lanka foreign currency reserves fell 6 percent in the last two months of 2014, latest central bank data showed on Monday, with the decline resulting from suspected intervention to support a weakening rupee , according to traders.
Foreign currency reserves declined by $474.33 million to $7.37 billion in the two months through December, the central bank data showed.
"This is because the central bank was defending the currency heavily from depreciation," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity. Others shared the same view.
The central bank's data showed it had sold a net $241 million to the market in November and December.
The central bank, however, had been a net buyer of $544.25 million in 2014 due to foreign inflows from loans and into stocks in the first eight months of the year.
A central bank official said net dollar sales were not only to defend the rupee, but also to meet payments.
The central bank has intervened heavily through state-run banks to reduce market volatility and keep the currency steady, central bank officials have told Reuters. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)