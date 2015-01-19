COLOMBO Jan 19 Sri Lanka foreign currency reserves fell 6 percent in the last two months of 2014, latest central bank data showed on Monday, with the decline resulting from suspected intervention to support a weakening rupee , according to traders.

Foreign currency reserves declined by $474.33 million to $7.37 billion in the two months through December, the central bank data showed.

"This is because the central bank was defending the currency heavily from depreciation," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity. Others shared the same view.

The central bank's data showed it had sold a net $241 million to the market in November and December.

The central bank, however, had been a net buyer of $544.25 million in 2014 due to foreign inflows from loans and into stocks in the first eight months of the year.

A central bank official said net dollar sales were not only to defend the rupee, but also to meet payments.

The central bank has intervened heavily through state-run banks to reduce market volatility and keep the currency steady, central bank officials have told Reuters. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)