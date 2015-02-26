By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO
COLOMBO Feb 26 Sri Lanka's foreign currency
reserves are stabilising after auuthorities spent over $1
billion in January to defend the rupee currency, Central Bank
Governor Arjuna Mahendran said on Thursday.
Foreign currency reserves fell 13.2 percent to $6.28 billion
in January alone as the monetary authority intervened in foreign
exchange markets to stem the decline of the rupee,
though the currency still fell over 1 percent last month.
"There is no pressure on the reserves. January was a tough
month and $1 billion went down. Now there are enough inflows to
cover our repayments. So reserves are stable," Mahendran told
Reuters on the sideline of a conference on Colombo.
"At the moment there is no shortage of dollars. There are
ample dollars coming in."
Sri Lanka retired a $500 million sovereign bond and made
several other repayments including to the International Monetary
Fund in January.
The central bank has been defending the rupee contrary to
the market view of the new government, which came to power after
a Jan. 8 presidential poll and pledged to allow more exchange
rate flexibility.
Mahendran, however, said the rupee is not fixed and the
central bank will adjust it depending on currency flows.
"It's a small illiquid market, so we can't let it float. If
you let it float, it will shoot up and down and become very
volatile. But if we see a desperate shortage of dollars, we will
move it. That's what happened in January. When the reserves were
falling it went down by 1.2 percent."
The rupee lost 1.4 percent of its value against the dollar
between the start of the year and Feb. 20 and dealers say the
currency remains under downward pressure on persistent demand
from importers for dollars.
The central bank has been defending the spot currency at
132.90 since Feb. 19 after keeping it at 132.80 from Feb. 6.
The central bank has also increased the yield on Sri Lanka's
91-day treasury bills by 24 basis points this year while keeping
its key policy rate at a record low, which currency dealers see
as a move to ease pressure on the rupee.
