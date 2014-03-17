By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
| COLOMBO, March 17
COLOMBO, March 17 Sri Lanka arrested two human
rights activists in the former northern war zone, the military
said on Monday, using anti-terrorism legislation that was used
to crush Tamil Tiger rebels during the final phase of a 26-year
war.
Ruki Fernando, a human rights adviser, and Praveen Mahesahn,
a pastor and director of a rights group, were arrested under the
Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), which provides security
forces with sweeping powers for the arrest and detention of
suspects.
"Police have taken them into custody under PTA for
questioning as they have visited some place, suspicious in
nature," military spokesman Ruwan Wanigasooriya told Reuters.
The arrests were carried out by a terrorism investigation
department of the police, which works closely with the military
in the north.
Residents living in the area where the two men were picked
up said they had been gathering information on the circumstances
surrounding the arrest last week of an ethnic Tamil woman in
former rebel de-facto capital of Kilinochchi.
Balendran Jayakumari, a 50-year-old widow and mother of four
has been held under the counter-terrorsim law for three months
on charges of harboring a criminal who shot at a police officer
to evade arrest.
The UN Human Rights High Commissioner Navi Pillay in a
report last month expressed grave concern at the harassment and
intimidation against individuals or groups who met or attempted
to meet her.
Rights groups have criticised Sri Lanka over the abuse, and
sometimes death, of suspects held in custody.
The arrest of the two activists came amid growing
international pressure on the government to address allegations
that tens of thousands of civilians were killed by the army in
the final weeks of the war. Many more people are still missing.
Military and police sources told Reuters Jayakumari and the
two human rights defenders were detained on suspicion that they
were involved in attempts to revive the defeated Liberation
Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).
Western governments and United Nations have asked the
island nation to investigate alleged war crimes and continuing
human rights abuses.
The United States has also called for a resolution at the
U.N.'s Human Rights Council to investigate "past abuses and to
examine more recent attacks on journalists, human rights
defenders, and religious minorities."
The U.S. embassy in Colombo urged the authorities to "ensure
that all those detained are given transparent and due legal
process, including full access to legal counsel."
"With these latest actions, we remain convinced that
continued scrutiny by the Human Rights Council is necessary,"
the Embassy said in a statement.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)