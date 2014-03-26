By Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO, March 26
COLOMBO, March 26 An international inquiry into
alleged Sri Lankan war crimes would allow witnesses to testify
after domestic probes failed to carry out credible
investigations, the U.N. human rights chief said on Wednesday,
on the eve of a resolution that is critical of the Indian Ocean
island nation.
Sri Lanka is under international pressure to deal with war
crimes allegedly committed in the final stage of a 26-year
conflict, in which the army defeated separatist Tamil Tiger
rebels five years ago.
The United States has presented a draft resolution at the
United Nations Human Rights Council to investigate "past abuses
and to examine more recent attacks on journalists, human rights
defenders, and religious minorities."
The vote is scheduled to be held on Thursday at the
47-member-state forum in Geneva.
Navi Pillay, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said
that none of Sri Lanka's various domestic mechanisms to
investigate past violations had the independence to be effective
or inspire confidence among victims and witnesses.
Addressing a session of the rights forum, she said new
evidence continues to emerge and witnesses are willing to come
forward to testify before international inquiries in which they
have confidence and which can guarantee their protection.
"This shows that an international inquiry is not only
warranted, but also possible, and can play a positive role in
eliciting new information and establishing the truth where
domestic inquiry mechanisms have failed," Pillay said.
"We are thus recommending the Council to establish an
independent international inquiry mechanism to further
investigate the alleged violations of international human rights
and humanitarian law, and monitor domestic processes."
Ravinatha Aryasinha, Sri Lanka's ambassador to the U.N. in
Geneva, said that the move to set an international probe
"reflects the preconceived, politicised and prejudicial agenda
which has been relentlessly pursued with regard to Sri Lanka."
Hundreds of protesters marched towards the U.S. embassy in
the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, demanding that the resolution
be withdrawn.
Abdul Razik, secretary general of Sri Lanka Thawheed
Jama'ath, an Islamic religious organisation, said: "We do not
want solutions from foreign countries for our problems."
PUNISH MILITARY
The U.N., through two previous U.S.-sponsored resolutions,
has urged Sri Lanka to implement the recommendations of a local
panel appointed by President Mahinda Rajapaksa, which also urged
punishment for soldiers involved in war crimes.
The third resolution comes after Sri Lanka failed to
implement the recommendations, amid continued alleged rights
violations. Sri Lanka has stubbornly rejected any international
probe.
"Instead of investigating those responsible for atrocities,
the Sri Lankan government has cynically absolved its forces of
any wrongdoing and lashed out at those seeking accountability,"
said Human Rights Watch Geneva director Juliette De Rivero.
"Passing this resolution will send a strong message to all
victims of Sri Lanka's war that they have not been forgotten,"
she said in a statement.
The alleged violations have continued despite the end of the
war, with reports of intimidation of human rights defenders and
journalists, and threats and violence against minority Muslims
and Christians.
Pillay, in a report last month, said she had received
information on 280 cases of threats and violence against Muslims
and 103 against Christians in 2013 alone.
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Writing
by Shihar Aneez; editing by Stephanie Nebehay and Mark
Trevelyan)