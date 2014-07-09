COLOMBO, July 9 Sri Lanka has banned activist
groups and NGOs from holding press conferences and issuing press
releases, a Defence Ministry circular says, raising new concerns
over freedom of expression in the island nation.
The circular, dated July 1, also outlaws NGOs and civil
society organisations holding workshops for journalists.
"This is a continuation of threats on civil society," J.C.
Weliamuna, head of Transparency International in Sri Lanka and a
human rights lawyer, told reporters.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa's government is under
international pressure to account for suspected war crimes and
human rights abuses during the war against separatist Tamil
Tiger rebels which ended in 2009.
Weliamuna said most civil organisations had taken the
position that the circular was against the constitution which
grants freedom of association and expression.
"This directive is not based on any legal provision. This is
the directive of some public servant and no one is bound by
this," he said. "We will consider taking legal action."
The United States in a statement urged the government to
allow civil society organizations and NGOs to operate freely.
The main opposition United National Party (UNP) said Defence
Ministry, headed by the president's brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa,
was trying to militarise the country.
"The ministry of defence that has stamped out civil
liberties in unprecedented ways in the post-war era is well on
the way to creating a military state in Sri Lanka," Karu
Jayasuriya, a senior UNP member, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing
by Nick Macfie)