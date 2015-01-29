(Corrects day in first paragraph to Wednesday from Thursday;
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO Jan 29 Sri Lanka is planning an
investigation into accusations of human rights abuses in the
final stages of a 26-year civil war amid international
frustration at the failure to look into numerous civilian
deaths, a government spokesman said late on Wednesday.
Former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was ousted in a
surprise election defeat this month, had refused to cooperate
with any U.N. investigation into claims the army committed
atrocities in the war that ended in 2009.
Without some accountability for civilian deaths, the United
Nations argues there will be no lasting reconciliation to allow
Sri Lanka to move on from the war that dragged on for decades as
ethnic Tamil rebels battled for autonomy in the island's north
and east.
"We are thinking of having our own inquiry acceptable to
them to the international standards," Rajitha Senaratne, a
government spokesman, told a forum of foreign correspondents in
Colombo, referring to the United Nations.
"It will be a new local inquiry. If we need, we will bring
some foreign experts."
The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights in November
accused Rajapaksa's government of trying to "sabotage" its own
investigation and creating a "wall of fear" to prevent witnesses
from giving evidence to its inquiry set up in
March.
About 40,000 Tamil civilians were killed in the final weeks
of the war, most of them by the Sri Lankan army, the United
Nations estimated in a 2011 report. Sri Lanka has rejected the
accusations and has been conducting its own investigation.
Newly elected President Maithripala Sirisena in the run up
to the vote promised a new investigation under an independent
judiciary, but rejected demands for an international inquiry.
This week, he sent his senior adviser on foreign relations
to meet U.N. officials to discuss the investigation, government
sources said.
Senaratne also said the government was looking at releasing
political prisoners, mainly suspected members of the defeated
Tamil Tiger rebel group.
(Editing by Andrew MacAskill, Malini Menon, Robert Birsel)