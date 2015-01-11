COLOMBO Jan 11 Sri Lanka's new government
promised a tolerant new era of religious harmony and political
freedom for the Indian Ocean island nation after years of
mounting repression under the decade-old regime defeated in an
election on Friday.
In an address to the nation on Sunday, President Maithripala
Sirisena vowed to put an end to the corruption and nepotism that
marred the reputation of his predecessor Mahinda Rajapkasa, who
stepped down after his shock defeat.
Speaking from the highland jungle city of Kandy, the seat of
Sri Lanka's last Sinhalese kingdom that also houses a tooth
believed to belong to Buddha, Sirisena asked for the continued
support of religious minorities who helped him win the election.
"While protecting the country's main religion Buddhism, we
also protect the rights and freedom of Hindu, Muslim, and
Catholic people in practicing their religion and create
consensus among them to build up this country," he told a large
crowd.
Sirisena's speech came as the country prepares to receive
Pope Francis, who is expected to bring a message of inter-faith
dialogue when he arrives on Tuesday.
Rajapaksa became a hero to many for ending Sri Lanka's 26
year civil war with a crushing victory over the Tamil Tiger
rebels in 2009. But critics accused him of crimes at the brutal
end of the war and he also oversaw an era of censorship, attacks
on religious minorities and persecution of political rivals and
journalists.
He ignored pressure to address rights issues and ensure
media freedom even after a U.S.-backed United Nations resolution
was passed in March that urged the country to prosecute war
criminals.
Sirisena, who was acting defence minister under Rajapaksa in
the final stages of the war, is unlikely to accept a U.N. war
crimes probe, but has vowed to rein in graft and rights abuses.
"I consider it is our duty and responsibility to ensure an
unbiased and impartial police service to maintain law and
order," he said in a short speech that contrasted with
Rajapaksa's long-winded discourses.
"I will take all the steps to eliminate corruption,
loopholes, and bribes completely from this country."
WEBSITE BAN LIFTED
Sirisena has already ordered the country's Telecommunication
Regulation Commission (TRC) to lift a ban on all news websites
blocked under his predecessor's regime.
"They will be given full freedom," a spokesman said.
Rajapaksa pulled the plug on scores of news websites after
they criticised him, his younger brother Defence Secretary
Gotabaya Rajapaksa, other family members, and his government's
decisions on the war.
Several news organisations were shot at or suffered arson
attacks and several journalists were killed during Rajapaksa's
rule. Others sought refuge overseas.
Rajitha Senaratne, a lawmaker who acted as spokesman for
Sirisena during the election campaign, on Saturday called on
exiled dissidents and journalists to come home, and said the
media will be free to criticise the new government.
"I urge all the exiled journalists and dissidents to return
to this country to work for this mother land," he said.
"Media houses will not be torched, Senaratne said. "All the
past killings and attacks of journalists will be probed. Also
there won't be any phone tapping as in the past."
(Additional reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)