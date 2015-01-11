(Adds judicial freedom, alleged power grab, defections)
By Shihar Aneez and Frank Jack Daniel
COLOMBO Jan 11 Sri Lanka's new government
promised a tolerant era of harmony and political freedom after
years of mounting repression under a decade-old administration
that unraveled in electoral defeat this week.
In a speech on Sunday, President Maithripala Sirisena vowed
to end corruption and nepotism that marred the reputation of his
predecessor Mahinda Rajapkasa, who stepped down on Friday after
his shock election loss.
Speaking from the highland jungle city of Kandy, the seat of
Sri Lanka's last Sinhalese kingdom, Sirisena asked for continued
support of religious minorities who helped him win the election.
"While protecting the country's main religion Buddhism, we
also protect the rights and freedom of Hindu, Muslim, and
Catholic people in practicing their religion and create
consensus among them to build up this country," he told a large
crowd.
Sirisena's speech came as the country prepares to receive
Pope Francis, who is expected to deliver a message of
inter-faith dialogue on a trip starting on Tuesday.
Rajapaksa became a hero to many for ending Sri Lanka's 26
year civil war with a crushing victory over Tamil Tiger rebels
in 2009. But critics accused him of crimes at the brutal end of
the war and he also oversaw censorship and persecution of
minorities, political rivals and journalists.
He ignored pressure to address rights issues and ensure
media freedom even after a U.S.-backed United Nations resolution
in March urged the country to prosecute war criminals.
Sirisena, who was acting defence minister under Rajapaksa in
the final stages of the war and only defected to the opposition
in November, is unlikely to accept a U.N. war crimes probe. But
he vows to rein in graft and rights abuses.
"I will take all the steps to eliminate corruption,
loopholes, and bribes completely from this country," he said,
adding that he would make the police force politically neutral.
A power struggle has broken out over control of the Sri
Lanka Freedom Party, which both Sirisena and Rajapaksa belong
to. Several lawmakers defected to Sirisena's group on Sunday.
Sirisena has ordered the Telecommunication Regulation
Commission (TRC) to lift a ban on all news websites blocked
under his predecessor. "They will be given full freedom," a
spokesman said.
Rajitha Senaratne, a lawmaker who acted as spokesman for
Sirisena during the election campaign, called on exiled
dissidents and journalists to come home, and said the media will
be free to criticise the new government.
"Media houses will not be torched," Senaratne said. "All the
past killings and attacks of journalists will be probed. Also
there won't be any phone tapping as in the past."
