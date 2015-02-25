COLOMBO Feb 25 Sri Lanka will defend the rupee
currency and has enough foreign exchange reserves to
prevent any further depreciation, Finance Ministry Ravi
Karunanayake said on Wednesday.
The rupee lost 1.4 percent of its value against the dollar
between the start of the year and Feb. 20 and dealers say the
currency remains under downward pressure on persistent demand
from importers for dollars.
Foreign currency reserves fell 13.2 percent to $6.28 billion
in January alone, recent central bank data showed, as the
monetary authority intervened in foreign exchange markets to
defend the currency.
"We can hold it as long as we like it," Karunanayake told
reporters. "There are enough reserves. If anybody thinks that
they can take undue advantage, then they are sadly mistaken."
Karunanayake said on Feb. 9 that the rupee would be held at
current levels and "there won't be any devaluation at all".
The central bank has been defending the spot currency at
132.90 since Thursday after keeping it at 132.80 from Feb. 6.
The central bank has also increased the yield on Sri Lanka's
91-day treasury bills by 24 basis points this year while keeping
its key policy rate at a record low, which currency dealers see
as a move to ease pressure on the rupee.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing
by Catherine Evans)