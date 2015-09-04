(Adds finance minister comments, rupee close)
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, Sept 4 Sri Lanka's rupee currency
fell more than 3 percent to a record low of 139.00 per
dollar on Friday after the central bank effectively floated the
currency by ceasing to quote its own reference rate.
The rupee rebounded in late trade to end the day down 2
percent at 137.25/75. Currency dealers said there were large
dollar sales from exporters at the session lows.
The slide came amid weakness in emerging markets triggered
by a devaluation of the Chinese yuan. It came with a delay,
though, after the central bank supported the rupee before and
after an Aug. 17 general election won by a pro-reform coalition.
It was hard to give a realistic level for the rupee, said
newly reappointed Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, but he
expressed confidence the currency would stabilise in a few days.
"It is not a free float that will be allowed to be a free
for all. We are very cautiously looking at very realistic
situations in the world trend," Karunanayake told Reuters.
He said the government could manage to service its debt
without difficulty, despite the depreciation in the currency,
which has fallen 4.6 percent this year.
The central bank's move came a day after it received $1.1
billion from a $1.5 billion swap agreement with the Reserve Bank
of India (RBI).
"This correction is probably overdue by 2 to 3 months. They
might have waited till the inflows come in from the RBI swap
arrangement and reach political stability," said Shiran
Fernando, an economist at Colombo-based Frontier Research.
The rupee was quoted between 136.50 and 139.00 per dollar
from Thursday's close of 134.75, dealers said.
"I don't think it will go beyond 139.00 because the central
bank will intervene to curb excess volatility and the market
will correct by itself," one dealer said.
In contrast, the Indian rupee has fallen around 3.9
percent, the Malaysian ringgit by 8 percent, and
Indonesia's rupiah has fallen 4.5 percent since China
devalued the yuan on Aug. 11.
The central bank usually directs the market through state
banks trading the dollar.
The central bank told a meeting with forex dealers on
Thursday that it would allow the rupee to float from Friday,
according to sources aware of the proceedings.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Clarence Fernandez)