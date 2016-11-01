COLOMBO Nov 1 The Sri Lankan central bank
governor said on Tuesday he expected the rupee to
stabilise when the $1 billion sale of a stake in the southern
port of Hambantota to a Chinese investor was completed in four
to five months.
Central Bank Governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy said that
proceeds of the sale would be converted into rupees, which would
help ease downward pressure on the currency since mid-September
due to seasonal importer demand for U.S. dollars.
"The sale of the Hambantota port where the country will get
a billion dollar is particularly helpful. This should help to
stabilise both the currency and the domestic interest rates,"
Coomaraswamy told reporters.
The sale of an 80-percent stake in the port to a Chinese
company was announced last week by Finance Minister Ravi
Karunanayake.
One-week forwards of the rupee ended weaker at 148.60/70 on
Tuesday. The rupee has also been under pressure from bond
outflows. Foreign investors have sold a net 16 billion rupees
($108 million) worth of government securities in the two weeks
to Oct. 26, data from the central bank showed.
Coomaraswamy said foreign investors were staying away from
emerging markets because of the possibility of a U.S. Federal
Reserves rate hike in December.
In Sri Lanka, markets are poised for directions from the
national budget, which is due on Nov. 10, dealers said.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez and Raissa
Kasolowsky)