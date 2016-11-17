COLOMBO Nov 17 Sri Lanka's Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) announced new measures on Thursday to
encourage companies to list their shares on the Colombo Stock
Exchange after earlier changes failed to raise market liquidity.
Foreign investors have long complained about lack of volumes
on the island nation's bourse, currently worth $18.3 billion
with 223 companies listed on the main board and 68 firms on the
second board.
The securities regulator reported a high level of
non-compliance with its December 2013 order that at least 20
percent of shares in companies already listed, and 25 percent in
newly floating firms, must be available to trade by the end of
2016.
"The main reason for non compliance was attributed to the
limited options afforded in the rules for companies to comply
with the public float requirements," it said in a statement.
"The revision of the public float criteria and the
flexibility it affords is expected to encourage more listing."
Five different regimes will now apply to firms listed on the
stock exchange's main board, according to their size.
Firms with at least 7.5 billion rupees of floated shares
must ensure a minimum of 5 percent can be traded while for those
with 5 billion rupees of shares the minimum will be 7.5 percent.
Firms with less than 2.5 billion rupees' worth of listed
shares must still ensure 20 percent are tradable.
The 20 percent rule now also applies to firms that are
listing for the first time while companies with a minimum 10
billion rupees of shares listed and at least 500 shareholders
can ignore it.
Firms listed on the secondary board must ensure at least 10
percent of their shares are tradable or maintain both 1 billion
rupees worth of shares and 7.5 percent for trading.
The new thresholds will be effective from Jan. 1, 2017 with
a six-month grace period for compliance.
Sri Lanka's stock index is down 8 percent so far this year.
($1 = 147.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Catherine Evans)