COLOMBO, April 12 Sri Lanka's bourse will
reimpose a 0.3 percent share transaction levy it stopped in
January, an exchange official said on Tuesday, after a proposal
to tax capital gains met strong opposition amid a foreign
outflow from the stock market.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on March 8 proposed to
impose capital gains tax for the first time since 1987 as the
country faces a debt trap, partly due to infrastructure
borrowing by the previous government.
Since the announcement, the bourse has seen about 3.8
billion rupees ($26.22 million) in foreign outflows, bourse data
showed.
"There will be 0.3 percent share transaction levy as it was
until January," Rajeeva Bandaranaike, chief executive of the
Colombo Stock Exchange, told Reuters.
The levy, which helped to raise 1.5 billion rupees last
year, would be reimposed from Friday, he said.
Every buyer and seller will have to pay 0.3 percent on the
turnover of their share-trading transactions, the bourse said in
a statement.
Stockbrokers and analysts expect investors to respond
positively.
"Though there is a charge, it is better than capital gains
tax," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First Capital
Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
($1 = 144.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; editing by Robert Birsel)