COLOMBO, April 27 Sri Lanka has appointed seven
lead managers for a sovereign bond worth up to $1.5 billion and
could tap the capital market as soon as next month, a source
close to the deal said on Thursday.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said the government was
looking to issue a bond with a term of more than 15 years.
The banks are Citigroup, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Morgan Stanley
and two Chinese institutions, the source, who has direct
knowledge of the deal, told Reuters.
A government source who also has knowledge of the deal
confirmed the seven banks.
Karunanayake also said inflows from the bond, another $1
billion from two syndicated loans, and $500 million from Sri
Lanka Development Bonds would be used to boost foreign reserves.
"We expect see a double-digit (billion dollar) reserves this
year with the flows from asset leasing and some divestment from
state assets," Karunanayake told reporters.
Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves were at $5.6 billion
by end-March compared to $6 billion at the end of last year.
Sri Lanka missed the reserves target set under the terms of
a $1.5 billion International Monetary Fund loan. The IMF last
month urged Sri Lanka's central bank to rebuild foreign reserves
while maintaining exchange rate flexibility.
