By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, March 1 Sri Lanka has approved reforms
to make loss-making state firms more efficient and put them on a
path towards autonomy, in line with International Monetary Fund
conditions for a $1.5 billion loan, an official document showed
on Wednesday.
The move comes as Sri Lanka struggles with heavy debts and
balance-of-payments pressure while the government is in talks
with an IMF mission in Colombo before disbursement of the second
tranche of the loan.
The IMF has demanded reductions in losses at the firms
including electricity board, Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC),
and ports authority - after successive governments failed to
tackle the issue.
When the IMF approved the $1.5 billion 36-month loan in mid
2016, it estimated that four key state firms including national
carrier Srilankan owe 1.2 trillion rupees ($7.93 billion).
According to the document seen by Reuters, the cabinet
approved introducing Statements of Corporate Intent (SCI) for
five state firms which would promote improved corporate
practices, management reforms, better financial management and
exposure to competitiveness - all steps towards
self-sufficiency.
President Maithripala Sirisena's administration is facing
frequent protests by trade unions against planned reforms
including partially or fully selling non-strategic investments
such as Lanka Hospitals and some properties.
Sri Lanka is in the process of raising up to $2.5 billion
from foreign lenders, but could face balance-of-payments
pressure due to foreign outflows from government
securities.
A delay in inflow of $1.1 billion from a 99-year port lease
to a Chinese firm, sharp decline in foreign direct investments,
and stagnant export revenue have weighed on foreign currency
inflows.,
The government has also decided to sell 49 percent of its
loss-making state airlines, which is left with debt of around
$3.25 billion.
($1 = 151.2500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Dominic Evans)