COLOMBO Oct 29 Sri Lankan shares ended lower on
Thursday for the first time in seven straight sessions as
foreign investors sold shares in Commercial Bank of Ceylon
amid uncertainty as the U.S. Federal Reserve revived
expectations it may raise interest rates by year-end.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 319.1 million rupees
($2.26 million) worth of shares on Thursday, extending the
year-to-date net foreign outflow to 3.44 billion rupees.
The main stock index ended down 0.34 percent at
7,070.13, from its highest close since Oct. 12 hit in the
previous session.
The day's turnover was 898.8 million rupees, less than this
year's daily average of 1.1 billion rupees.
Shares in top lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon fell 1.38
percent, leading the fall in the overall index.
"Foreign selling in Commercial Bank brought down the
market," a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity. "We see
some volatility until the Fed raises the rates."
Stockbrokers also said the market is waiting for some clear
direction from the government.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to announce
the country's economic policy on Nov. 5, government sources
said, outlining the government's economic priorities ahead of
the 2016 budget scheduled for Nov. 20.
($1 = 140.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil
Nair)