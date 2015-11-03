COLOMBO Nov 3 Sri Lankan stocks ended at its
lowest in nearly four months on Tuesday while turnover slumped
as investors awaited a key government policy statement later
this week and also the budget for direction.
The main stock index ended down 0.41 percent at
7,000.41, its lowest close since July 13. The index has fallen
for four straight session through Tuesday.
The day's turnover was 391.2 million rupees ($2.77 million),
the lowest since July. 14 and less than half this year's daily
average of 1.1 billion rupees.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to announce
the country's medium-term economic policy framework on Nov. 5,
outlining the government's economic priorities ahead of the 2016
budget scheduled for Nov. 20.
The index "was on an uptrend for the first hour of trading
followed by continued, albeit volatile, downward momentum to
bring down the index below 7,000 mark prior to losing 29 points
to close at 7,000," First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd said in a
note to investors.
Analysts said investors are waiting for the budget and the
prime minister's statement for cues.
Shares in Asian Hotels and Properties Plc fell
3.94 percent while Carson Cumberbatch Plc fell 0.72
percent.
Foreign investors, who have been net sellers of 3.66 billion
rupees worth of equities so far this year, bought a net 14.88
million rupees worth shares on Tuesday.
($1 = 141.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)