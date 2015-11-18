COLOMBO Nov 18 Sri Lankan shares edged up on
Wednesday for a second straight session, led by blue-chip
stocks, but trading volume was low as investors waited for
direction from the budget later this week.
The main stock index ended 0.06 percent, or 4.02
points, firmer at 6,981.97.
"Select strategic buying was there on lower scale," said
Dimantha Mathew, research manager at First Capital Equities
(Pvt) Ltd.
Brokers said investors were also waiting for policy
direction from the annual budget scheduled later this week.
Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake will seek to
boost tax revenues and rationalise spending in the new
government's first full-year budget on Friday, but analysts see
him showing little commitment to fiscal consolidation.
The days turnover was at 534.8 million rupees ($3.8 million)
on Wednesday, less than this year's daily average of 1.1 billion
rupees.
Gains in Lion Brewery Plc and Sampath Bank Plc
outpaced losses in biggest-listed lender Commercial
Bank of Ceylon Plc, which fell 1 percent. The market
heavyweight John Keells Holding Plc fell 0.3 percent.
Foreign investors, who had sold a net 3.57 billion rupee
worth of equities so far this year, were net buyers of 56.04
million rupees worth of shares on Wednesday.
($1 = 142.2000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)