COLOMBO Nov 20 Sri Lankan shares ended steady on Friday in thin trade as investors awaited details of the government's 2016 budget.

Sri Lanka will reduce its budget deficit marginally to 5.9 percent of gross domestic product from this year's revised 6 percent, the 2016 official budget document showed on Friday.

The main stock index ended 0.04 percent, or 2.74 points, weaker at 7,017.44, from its highest close since Nov. 9 hit in the previous session.

"Turnover and volume declined during the day while foreign participation remained (low) recording a marginal net foreign inflow to the market," First capital securities said in a note to investors.

Turnover was 447.2 million rupees ($3.14 million) on Friday, less than half of this year's daily average of 1.1 billion rupees.

Shares in Aitken Spence Plc fell 2.30 percent while Commercial Leasing & Finance Company Plc fell 2.44 percent.

Foreign investors, who had sold a net 3.59 billion rupee worth of equities so far this year, were net buyers of 7.9 million rupees worth of shares on Friday. ($1 = 142.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)