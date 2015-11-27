COLOMBO Nov 27 Sri Lankan shares edged down and
closed at their lowest in four-and-a-half months on Friday on
worries earnings of financial firms would fall after the new
budget proposals announced last week were implemented.
The main stock index ended 0.03 percent, or 1.96
points, weaker at 6,961.41, its lowest close since July 9, in
thin trade.
"Market was very dull, not much of activities. Market was
basically holding on with a marginal dip," said Yohan
Samarakkody, head of research at SC Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
"People are cashing in ahead of the December festive season.
It will remain in the red till the end of December and we might
see proper activity after that."
Rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday that Sri Lanka's 2016
budget provides no clear plan for fiscal consolidation over the
medium term and the absence of such a framework will put more
pressure on the fiscal deficit.
"Fitch believes there are risks to government being able to
meet its fiscal deficit target, especially considering the trend
in revenues in recent years," the rating agency said.
The government on Friday announced a raft of steps,
including the removal of a 0.3 percent share transaction levy,
to stimulate trading in the share market and increase liquidity.
Shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
fell 0.75 percent, while Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc
dropped 0.55 percent.
Turnover was 428 million rupees ($2.99 million), its lowest
since Nov. 3 and well below this year's daily average of 1.1
billion rupees.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 21 million rupees
worth of shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign outflow
to 3.8 billion rupees so far this year.
Fitch said on Monday that it maintained a negative outlook
on the telecom sector based on uncertainty over proposals to
increase taxes, which are likely to lower profitability and
increase leverage, if implemented.
($1 = 143.1500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)