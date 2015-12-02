COLOMBO Dec 2 Sri Lankan shares fell for a
sixth straight session on Wednesday to their eight-month closing
low, led by banking and diversified stocks on worries earnings
of financial firms would be hit after the new budget proposals
announced were implemented.
Sentiment was also hurt after Prime Minister Ranil
Wickremesinghe warned of lower economic growth in 2016 due to
the global slowdown.
"We have to expect declining commodity prices that have an
impact on the Sri Lankan economy and there'll be reduced flows
to emerging capital markets," Wickremesinghe said at a ceremony
marking 30 years of the formal establishment of the Colombo
Stock Exchange.
Rating agency Fitch last week said that Sri Lanka's 2016
budget provides no clear plan for fiscal consolidation over the
medium term and the absence of such a framework will put more
pressure on the fiscal deficit.
The government on Nov. 20 announced a raft of steps,
including the removal of a 0.3 percent share transaction levy,
to stimulate trading in the share market and increase liquidity.
The main stock index ended 0.47 percent, or 32.40
points, weaker at 6,862.79, its lowest close since March 31.
The index fell to its oversold territory with the 14-day
Relative Strength Index at 27.625 versus Tuesday's 30.676,
Reuters data showed. A level of 30 or below indicates the market
is oversold.
"Market is down on banks and banks are down on taxes," said
Dimantha Mathew, research manager at First Capital Equities
(Pvt) Ltd.
Turnover rose to the highest level since Nov. 6 at 1.65
billion rupees ($11.53 million), led by block deals in
conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc.
This was against Tuesday's turnover of 509.2 million rupees
and this year's daily average of 1.1 billion rupees.
Foreign investors, who have been net sellers of 3.55 billion
rupees worth of shares so far this year, were net buyers for a
third straight session with purchases of 21.3 million rupees on
Wednesday.
Shares of Ceylinco Insurance Plc fell 6.10
percent, while John Keells Holdings dropped 0.94 percent.
($1 = 143.1500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)