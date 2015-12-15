COLOMBO Dec 15 The Sri Lankan share index
recovered on Tuesday from its lowest close in more than eight
months hit in the previous session led by blue chips and
large-cap stocks, despite foreign investors staying away ahead
of an interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve later
this week.
The main stock index ended 0.26 percent firmer at
6,820.77, recovering from Monday's more-than-eight-month closing
low.
"It is a typical year-end market. Most of the investors are
on leave," a stockbroker said.
Turnover stood at 571.3 million rupees ($3.98 million),
around half of this year's daily average of 1.1 billion rupees.
Foreign investors sold a net 104.6 million rupees worth of
shares on Tuesday, extending the year-to-date net foreign
outflow to 4.04 billion rupees worth of equities.
Stocks rose in Europe and Asia on Tuesday, though volatile
oil prices kept investors cautious before a widely anticipated
increase in U.S. interest rates later in the week.
Market is expected to be lacklustre due to year-end holidays
from next week due to Christmas and the turnover is expected to
be low.
Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc ended 1.15
percent up, while development lender DFCC Bank closed
1.93 percent higher.
($1 = 143.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)