COLOMBO Dec 22 Sri Lankan shares fell to a near
one-week closing low on Tuesday, led by market heavyweight John
Keells Holdings, in thin trade as investors kept to the
sidelines ahead of holidays later in the week.
Turnover slumped to the lowest level since March 24, 2014 at
262.9 million rupees ($1.83 million), against this year's daily
average of 1.08 billion rupees.
"There is no reason for the fall. It is a year-end market
and there are hardly any investors," said Danushka Samarasinghe,
research head at Softlogic Stockbrokers.
"Market sentiment next year will depend on how the
government is going to fund its fiscal deficit and on foreign
inflows into the country."
The market is expected to be lacklustre with low turnover
due to year-end holidays starting this week, stockbrokers said.
Markets will be closed on Thursday for a Buddhist religious
holiday and Friday for Christmas.
The main stock index ended 0.39 percent weaker at
6,854.57, its lowest close since Dec. 16.
Foreign investors sold a net 19.2 million rupees worth of
equities, extending the net outflow to 4.26 billion rupees so
far this year.
John Keells Holdings, the country's top conglomerate,
accounted for around 56 percent of the day's turnover. It closed
2.8 percent lower, while large cap Ceylon Tobacco fell
0.5 percent.
($1 = 143.6500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)