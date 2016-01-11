COLOMBO Jan 11 Sri Lankan shares fell for a
sixth straight session, to mark their lowest close in 1-1/2
years, led by declines in diversified and banking stocks due to
local and global concerns, brokers said.
Fears over investors shifting to risk-free assets such as
government securities due to rising yields in government
securities dented sentiment.
The main stock index ended 1.13 percent or 75.96
points down at 6,650.32, the lowest close since July 9, 2014.
The index fell as much as 1.4 percent, posting its biggest fall
since Aug. 25, 2015.
The bourse dipped further into an over sold territory on
Monday with the 14-day relative strength index at 22.844 points
versus Friday's 28.357, Reuters data showed. A level between 30
and 70 indicates the market is neutral.
"Market is down with a lot of negativity. Local and global
concerns weighed with no positive news," said Danushka
Samarasinghe, research head at Softlogic Stockbrokers in
Colombo.
The day's turnover was at 991.2 million rupees ($6.90
million), its highest since Jan. 6.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 138.86 million rupees
($965,982.61) worth of equities on Monday extending the year to
date net foreign outflow to 1.68 billion rupees worth of
equities, as compared with 4.43 billion rupees outflow in 2015.
World stocks fell to near 2-1/2 year lows on Monday as a
fresh pounding for Chinese markets left Asia at a four-year
trough and sent oil and commodity markets sprawling again.
Local investors are worried of more monetary tightening
after the central bank raised commercial banks' statutory
reserve ratio by 150 basis points with effect from Jan. 16.
Following the central bank's move, the yield on 91-day
t-bill rose 14 basis points to an over-two-month high of 6.59
percent at a weekly auction on Wednesday.
Analysts expect more investors to shift from risky assets to
fixed assets with higher interest rates and shrinking of global
investments in Sri Lanka.
Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
fell 1.6 percent and Cargills (Ceylon) Plc slipped 6.9
percent, dragging the overall index. Biggest listed lender
Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc fell 1.2 percent.
($1 = 143.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)