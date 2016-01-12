COLOMBO Jan 12 Sri Lankan share index fell for
a seventh straight session on Tuesday due to panic selling, led
by margin calls after the market fell over 3.5 percent in the
past six sessions, brokers said.
Fears over investors shifting to risk-free assets such as
government securities due to rising yields in government
securities also dented sentiment.
The main stock index ended 1.74 percent or 115.97
points down at 6,534.35, the lowest close since July 7, 2014.
The index fell as much as 1.85 percent, posting its biggest fall
since Aug. 24, 2015.
"Market came down due to margin calls and panic selling,"
said Dimantha Mathew, research manager at First Capital Equities
(Pvt) Ltd.
The bourse dipped further into an over sold territory on
Tuesday with the 14-day relative strength index at 17.311 points
versus Monday's 22.844, Reuters data showed. A level between 30
and 70 indicates the market is neutral.
The turnover was at 997.2 million rupees ($6.94 million).
Foreign investors were net sellers of 271.4 million rupees
worth of equities on Tuesday extending the year to date net
foreign outflow to 1.95 billion rupees, compared with 4.43
billion rupees of outflow in 2015.
Local investors are worried of more monetary tightening
after the central bank raised commercial banks' statutory
reserve ratio by 150 basis points with effect from Jan. 16.
Following the central bank's move, the yield on 91-day
t-bill rose 19 basis points to an over three-month high of 6.78
percent at a weekly auction on Tuesday.
Shares in Nestle Lanka Plc fell 2.09 percent, Lion
Brewery Plc lost 9.61 percent and conglomerate John
Keells Holdings Plc closed 1.83 percent lower, dragging
the overall index.
Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc, the country's
biggest listed lender, fell 1.89 percent.
($1 = 143.7000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)