COLOMBO Jan 20 Sri Lankan shares fell for a
fourth straight session on Wednesday to their lowest close in
more than 20 months due to rising yields and as investors sold
their holdings to settle margin trading, brokers said.
The main stock index erased early gains and closed
0.35 percent, or 22.06 points, weaker at 6,261.18, its lowest
close since May 7, 2014.
The stock market had shed about 9.2 percent this year
through Wednesday's close due to foreign outflows, triggered by
global concerns over China's economy and rising market interest
rates locally.
The yield on one-year t-bills rose 32 basis points to a more
than two-year high of 7.80 percent at the weekly auction on
Wednesday. Analysts expect market interest rates to rise in
tandem with t-bill yields.
"The market could not sustain the morning buying interest.
But the good sign is that the selling did not come in a big
way," said Dimantha Mathew, research manager at First Capital
Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"It looks like the prices are attractive at these levels.
So, it may consolidate at these levels."
The bourse dipped further into an over sold territory with
the 14-day relative strength index at 12.070 points versus
Tuesday's 12.533, Thomson Reuters data showed. A level between
30 and 70 indicates the market is neutral.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 11.33 million rupees
($78,707.88) worth of equities, extending the year-to-date net
foreign outflow to 2.36 billion rupees.
Stockbrokers said some foreign funds have already started
selling blue-chips, including market heavyweight John Keells
Holdings and lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon
.
Turnover was 606.95 million rupees, the lowest since Jan. 8,
and lower than this year's daily average of 861.2 million
rupees.
John Keells shares fell 0.50 percent and Commercial Bank of
Ceylon dropped 0.85 percent.
($1 = 143.9500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)