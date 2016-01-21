COLOMBO Jan 21 Sri Lankan shares rose more than
1.4 percent on Thursday led by heavyweight stocks, recovering
some ground from its lowest close in more than 20 months in the
previous session.
The market had fallen for the four previous sessions as some
investors sold their holdings to settle margin calls and others
switched to treasury bills amid rising debt yields, brokers
said.
The main stock index closed up 88.53 points at
6,349.71.
"It was push-up on large cap shares after margin calls,"
said Danushka Samarasinghe, research head at Softlogic
Stockbrokers in Colombo. "(But) I don't think this momentum is
sustainable."
Sri Lankan stocks have fallen nearly 10 percent this year as
foreign investors, unnerved by global concerns over China's
economy, have cut their exposure.
The yield on one-year T-bills rose 32 basis points to a more
than two-year high of 7.80 percent at a weekly auction on
Wednesday. Analysts expect market interest rates to rise in
tandem.
On Thursday the 14-day relative strength index rose to
24.173, still in oversold territory, versus Wednesday's 12.070,
Thomson Reuters data showed. A level between 30 and 70 indicates
the market is neutral.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 251.2 million rupees
($1.75 million) of equities on Thursday. They have been net
sellers of 2.11 billion rupees so far this year.
Stockbrokers said some foreign funds have started selling
blue-chips, including market heavyweight John Keells Holdings
and lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon.
On Thursday, conglomerate John Keells rose 0.32 percent and
Commercial Bank of Ceylon gained 1.20 percent.
Daily turnover was 986.9 million rupees, the highest since
Jan. 12, and more than this year's average of 870.8 million.
Shares in Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc rose 8.45
percent while Ceylon Cold Store Plc rose 6.55 percent.
($1 = 143.9500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; editing by John
Stonestreet)