COLOMBO Jan 27 Sri Lankan stocks fell for a
third straight session on Wednesday to a one-week closing low
amid foreign outflow as investors worried over volatile global
markets and rising returns on risk-free assets.
The main stock index ended 0.1 percent, or 6.41
points, lower at 6,316.46, the lowest close since Jan. 20.
"Even though market is still on a falling trend, there could
be bounce back with the start of the earnings season and after
the recent sharp fall," said Dimantha Mathew, research manager
at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
The index has fallen 8.4 percent so far this year as foreign
investors, unnerved by global concerns over China's economy,
have cut their exposure.
Foreign investors sold a net 414.2 million rupees ($2.89
million) worth of shares on Wednesday, extending the
year-to-date net foreign outflow to 2.69 billion rupees worth of
equities.
The day's turnover was at 613.9 million rupees, less than
this year's daily average of 781.2 million rupees.
The central bank rejected all bids at an auction on
Wednesday, signalling it would not tolerate much increase in
yields after the yield on the 364-day t-bill jumped 32 basis
points to a more than two-year high of 7.80 percent last week.
This move could help investors return to the market,
analysts said.
The central bank, as expected, kept its key policy interest
rates unchanged on Monday.
Shares of Ceylinco Insurance Plc fell 3.57 percent
while Trans Asia Hotel Plc lost 4.92 percent. Dialog
Axiata Plc dipped 0.98 percent.
Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
dropped 0.13 percent, while Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc
, the country's biggest listed lender, declined 1.09
percent.
($1 = 143.1500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)