COLOMBO Feb 3 Sri Lankan shares ended a tad
weaker on Wednesday, snapping four straight sessions of gains,
led by losses in large caps amid poor sentiment due to global
economic concerns.
The main stock index ended down 0.36 percent at
6,402.80, slipping from its highest close since Jan. 14 hit on
Tuesday.
"We expected things to be positive. But it came down earlier
than we expected with the negative sentiments on global markets
after the recent gains," said Dimantha Mathew, research manager
at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Turnover was 363.9 million rupees ($2.53 million), well
below this year's daily average of 852.2 million rupees.
The index had fallen 7.1 percent this year through Wednesday
as foreign investors, unnerved by global concerns over China's
economy, cut their exposure.
Foreign investors sold a net 6.97 million rupees worth of
shares on Wednesday, extending the year-to-date net foreign
outflow to 198.7 million rupees.
Analysts said a rising trend in local interest rates has
been a concern and local stocks could come under further
pressure.
Yields on treasury bills rose between 7 and 23 basis points
at a weekly auction on Tuesday with yields on 182-day and
364-day t-bills rising to more-than-two-year highs, signalling a
further rise in market interest rates, which move in tandem with
the yields.
Shares of market heavyweight John Keells Holdings Plc
eased 0.75 percent, Distillers Company of Sri Lanka Plc
fell 1.78 percent and Hemas Holdings Plc lost
2.30 percent.
($1 = 143.9500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)