COLOMBO Feb 8 Sri Lankan shares edged down in
thin trade to a one-week low on Monday as global economic woes
dented sentiment and investors looked for macroeconomic cues
after the International Monetary Fund said the country's 2016
fiscal deficit could widen further.
The IMF on Friday urged Sri Lanka to take steps to reduce
its fiscal deficit and raise tax revenues to help improve its
balance of payments.
The statement raises concerns over possible hikes in
interest rates and taxes which might dent market sentiment
further, analysts said, adding an IMF loan would help instil
confidence among foreign investors in the long run.
The main stock index ended 0.05 percent weaker at
6,401.66, its lowest close since Feb. 1.
"Market is struggling with lack of buying pressure," said
Dimantha Mathew, research manager at First Capital Equities
(Pvt) Ltd. "People are not investing, mainly because of the
economic concerns, and interest rates are also on the rise."
Turnover was 389.4 million rupees ($2.72 million), less than
half this year's daily average of 810.2 million rupees.
The index has fallen 7.1 percent this year through Monday as
foreign investors, unnerved by global concerns over China's
economy, cut their exposure.
Concerns over sluggish economic growth in China, likely
interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and falling oil
prices have forced some investors to sell risky assets.
Foreign investors sold a net 18.3 million rupees worth of
shares on Monday, extending the year-to-date net foreign outflow
to 277.6 million rupees.
Rise in local interest rates has been a concern and local
stocks could come under further pressure, analysts said.
Yields on treasury bills rose between 7 and 23 basis points
at a weekly auction last Tuesday with yields on 182-day and
364-day T-bills rising to more-than-two-year highs, signalling a
further rise in market interest rates, which move in tandem with
the yields.
Shares of Cargills (Ceylon) Plc fell 2.91 percent
while Hemas Holdings Plc fell 2.30 percent.
($1 = 143.2000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)