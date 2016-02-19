COLOMBO Feb 19 Sri Lankan shares closed higher
on Friday, ending a nine-session losing streak, with turnover
rising to an over-three-week high on block deals in Textured
Jersey Lanka.
However, analysts said rising domestic interest rates and
global economic worries still remain the main risks.
The benchmark index closed 0.67 percent higher at
6,250.78, edging up from its lowest close since April 29, 2014
hit on Thursday. It has fallen 2.87 percent in the last nine
sessions through Thursday.
"The block deal in Textured Jersey translated into positive
sentiment," said Dimantha Mathew, research manager at First
Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"With the deal, we saw some buying coming into the market.
But this will be a temporary measure and overall direction in
the medium term is still downward."
The key index has fallen around 10 percent this year through
Thursday, amid a rise in market interest rates.
Yields on 91-day t-bills rose 13 basis points at a weekly
auction on Wednesday to a more-than-two-year high, signalling a
further rise in market interest rates.
Turnover was 1.56 billion rupees ($10.83 million), well
above this year's daily average of 731.8 million rupees and
highest since Feb 2, on block deals in Textured Jersey Lanka.
Textured Jersey Lanka, which accounted for 70.1 percent of
the day's turnover, ended up 1.95 percent at 31.40 rupees.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 1.09 billion rupees
worth of shares on Friday, extending the net foreign outflow to
1.37 billion rupees worth of shares so far this year.
Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc climbed 2
percent and Nestle Lanka Plc rose 1.31 percent while
Dialog Axiata Plc gained 1.01 percent.
The markets will be closed on Monday for a Buddhist
religious holiday.
($1 = 144.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)