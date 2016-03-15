COLOMBO, March 15 Sri Lankan shares edged down
on Tuesday, falling for a second session amid fears of further
declines due to worries over a higher budget deficit and
economic growth, brokers said.
The benchmark share index closed 0.15 percent lower
at 5,970.40.
Investors preferred fixed interest rate bearing assets over
shares due to a rise in yields on treasury bills, which are
hovering at two-year highs, and on the central bank's unexpected
interest rate hike in mid-February, dealers said.
"The market should decline as the economy is running into a
sharp fiscal problem. The recovery would take longer as there is
no visible trigger compared to what we saw after the war," said
an analyst, asking not to be named.
The island nation's economy grew at 4.8 percent last year,
slowing from the previous year's 4.9 percent, government data
showed on Tuesday, while it expanded 2.5 percent in the December
quarter, down from a revised 5.6 percent in the previous
quarter.
Foreign investors sold 16.7 million rupees ($115,331) worth
of shares on Tuesday, extending the net foreign outflow so far
this year to 435.4 million rupees worth of shares.
Turnover stood at 731.4 million rupees, below this year's
daily average of 774.4 million rupees.
Shares in Ceylinco Insurance Plc fell 0.79 percent
while biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc
eased 1.23 percent.
($1 = 144.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)