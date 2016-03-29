COLOMBO, March 29 Sri Lankan shares closed at a
two-week low in thin trade on Tuesday, led by blue chip shares,
as concerns over economic growth and rising interest rates
weighed on sentiment ahead of a decision on interest rates by
the central bank.
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka is expected to raise key
interest rates by at least 25 basis points late on Tuesday, a
Thomson Reuters poll showed, as it seeks to reduce downward
pressure on the fragile local currency.
The benchmark share index ended 0.5 percent, or 30.20
points, weaker at 6,031.85, its lowest close since March 16.
"There are no positive catalysts to push the market up. The
index will come down further with foreign investors exiting
intermittently and the expectation of further rate hike," said
Yohan Samarakkody, head of research, SC Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
Rising debt, ratings downgrade and outlook revisions by
rating agencies, slowing economic growth, a widening fiscal
deficit, looming balance of payments crisis, and changes in
budget proposals have dented investor sentiment, analysts said.
Rising yields on treasury bills following an unexpected rate
hike by the central bank in mid-February have spurred investor
appetite for fixed interest rate-bearing assets, dealers said.
Yields on t-bills are hovering near 29-month highs after
jumping between 116 and 195 basis points since the central bank
raised key policy rates by 50 basis points from a record low on
Feb. 19.
Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
fell 1.7 percent, while Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc
fell 2 percent.
Turnover was 273.6 million rupees ($1.85 million), its
lowest since Feb. 11 and around a third of this year's daily
average of 774.9 million rupees.
Foreign investors bought a net 52.8 million rupees worth of
shares on Tuesday, but they have been net sellers of 2.06
billion rupees worth shares so far this year.
($1 = 147.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)