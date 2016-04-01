COLOMBO, April 1 Sri Lankan shares rose for a
third straight session to hit a one-week high on Friday led by
large caps amid high turnover, but posted their first weekly
decline in three as rising interest rates and economic woes
dented sentiment, dealers said.
Turnover hit a three-week high of 2.01 billion rupees
($13.81 million) on block deals, well above this year's daily
average of 794.4 million rupees, even as foreign investors
exited risk assets.
Foreign investors sold a net 235.4 million rupees worth of
shares on Friday, extending the year to date net foreign outflow
to 2.22 billion rupees worth shares.
The benchmark share index ended 0.18 percent higher,
or up 11.13 points at 6,083.01, its highest since March 24.
The index lost 11.9 percent in the March quarter.
"Some positive sentiment continued among the broker
community and investors. But the gains could be short-lived with
interest rates being on the high side and fiscal side problems
still not being addressed," said Dimantha Mathew, head of
research, First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Sri Lanka borrowed over 25 percent more last year than in
2014, which included a 23 percent rise in domestic borrowing and
a 32 percent jump in foreign borrowing, the finance minister
said last week.
Yields on treasury bills increased between 47 and 74 basis
points at a weekly auction on Wednesday despite the central bank
keeping key rates steady at a policy review on Tuesday.
Shares in Richard Pieris and Company Plc rose 8.33
percent, while conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
edged up 0.74 percent and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc
gained 1.84 percent.
($1 = 145.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)