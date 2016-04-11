COLOMBO, April 11 Sri Lankan shares ended steady
on Monday, with big gains in Lanka Orix Leasing Company Plc
erasing early losses as concerns over macroeconomic
stability continued to weigh on sentiment, dealers said.
The benchmark stock index ended unchanged at
6,275.62, at its highest close since Feb. 12 hit on Friday.
"We are passing through a very uncertain period and there
were retail activities in the market," said Dimantha Mathew,
head of research, First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"Still, investors are worried over rising interest rates
with high borrowing pressure."
A move by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to reduce the
country's debt burden by swapping some borrowings from China for
equity in Chinese-funded infrastructure projects did not help
the market, dealers said.
Sri Lanka has asked China to swap some of the $8 billion it
owes Beijing for equity in infrastructure projects and offered
to sell stakes in its companies to Chinese ones, Colombo
officials said on Saturday.
Turnover stood at 764.9 million rupees, just below this
year's daily average of 790.7 million rupees.
Foreign investors were net buyers for the first time in
eight sessions. They have been net buyers of 75.98 million
rupees ($525,086) worth equities, but have net sold 3.22 billion
rupees worth of shares so far this year.
Sri Lanka on April 1 postponed a plan to reintroduce capital
gains tax by six months after the move threatened to dent
foreign investor sentiment.
Rising interest rates and higher borrowing by the island
nation facing a balance-of-payments crisis have also weighed on
investor appetite, dealers said.
Analysts and economists worry slower growth could reduce
corporate earnings of some listed firms.
Lanka Orix Leasing Company Plc climbed 7 percent,
while Nestle Lanka Plc rose 1 percent, helping offset
the 0.5 percent loss in conglomerate John Keells Holding Plc
and a 0.2 percent fall in Ceylinco Insurance Plc
.
The market will see subdued trade in the coming days due to
the Sinhala-Tamil new year on April 13 and 14, traders said.
($1 = 144.7000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)