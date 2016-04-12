COLOMBO, April 12 Sri Lankan shares jumped over
1.2 percent on Tuesday as local investors bought risky assets,
after an International Monetary Fund statement said a three-year
loan programme is expected to conclude in two weeks, dealers
said.
Sri Lanka has requested for an IMF loan to help weather a
looming balance of payments crisis.
The benchmark stock index rose 1.24 percent to close
at 6,353.20, its highest close since Feb. 10.
"The IMF loan is seen as a positive factor," said Dimantha
Mathew, head of research, First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"However, this gain is unsustainable given the higher
interest rates. Until the IMF money comes in, probably by June,
the government's borrowing requirement is going to be high, so
the interest rates are also going to be high."
Sri Lanka will stop excess government borrowing in a bid to
get out of a debt trap and it hopes for cheaper loans after a
deal with the IMF is finalised, its central bank chief said on
Tuesday.
Analysts stated that a move to reintroduce share transaction
levy, which the market believes is in place of proposed capital
gain tax, will help boost the sentiment.
Turnover stood at 755.2 million rupees, just below this
year's daily average of 790.7 million rupees.
Foreign investors sold a net 31.3 million rupees
($215,209.02) worth equities, extending the year-to-date net
foreign outflow to 3.25 billion rupees.
Rising interest rates and higher borrowing by the island
nation facing a balance-of-payments crisis have weighed on
investor appetite, dealers said.
Analysts and economists worry that slow growth could reduce
corporate earnings of a few listed firms.
Conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC and Hemas
Holdings PLC gained 1.8 and 7 percent respectively.
The market will be closed for Sinhala-Tamil new year on
Wednesday and Thursday. Trading will resume on Friday.
($1 = 145.4400 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)