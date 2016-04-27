COLOMBO, April 27 Sri Lankan shares rose for a
second straight session on Wednesday to hit a 15-week closing
high, led by financial and diversified shares, a day after the
central bank kept the key interest rates steady.
However, analysts said investors were cautious, ahead of an
imminent loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.
The central bank kept benchmark rates steady, as expected,
as it gauges the effect of the recent tightening amid final
stages of talks with the IMF for a $1.5-billion loan to tide
over a payments crisis.
The benchmark stock index ended up 0.45 percent, or
28.95 points, at 6,434.24, its highest close since January 14.
"With the central bank holding rates steady and the news of
finalising the IMF loan coming closer, investors turned
positive," said Yohan Samarakkody, head of research, SC
Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
A visiting IMF mission said it expected to complete
negotiations with Sri Lanka for a three-year loan programme in
the next two weeks.
Sri Lanka is expected to reach a staff level agreement with
the IMF for a loan as early as this week, the central bank
deputy governor said on Tuesday.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 41.9 million rupees
($288,309.36) worth of equities on Wednesday, extending the net
foreign outflow so far this year to 2.99 billion rupees.
Turnover stood at 591.1 million rupees, less than this
year's daily average of around 770.6 million rupees.
Shares in Ceylon Cold Stores Plc rose 5.42 percent
while Carson Cumberbatch Plc ended up 3.77 percent and
Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc gained 0.76 percent.
($1 = 145.3300 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)