COLOMBO May 3 Sri Lankan shares posted their
highest close in nearly four months on Tuesday, led by market
heavyweight John Keells Holdings Plc, while a loan
agreement with the International Monetary Fund last week also
boosted sentiment.
The benchmark stock index rose for the fifth straight
session and ended 1.03 percent, or 66.84 points, firmer at
6,583.10, its highest close since Jan. 11.
"Market was bullish with some buying interest coming into
blue chips and mid caps. The main reason was due to the positive
sentiment with the IMF announcement," said Dimantha Mathew, head
of research, First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"Still some investors are waiting to see the direction," he
said, referring to the uncertainty over market interest rates.
Market interest rates had been rising until last week as the
central bank allowed them to rise in a bid to ease the downward
pressure on the rupee.
The IMF said on Friday it reached agreement with the Sri
Lankan government for a $1.5 billion bailout to help the island
nation avert a balance of payments crisis.
The three-year loan will require IMF board approval in June,
the global lender said, and is subject to Sri Lanka implementing
reforms, including streamlining the tax code and reducing a
bloated deficit.
The central bank last week kept benchmark rates unchanged as
expected while the yields on short-term government securities
were also steady at a weekly auction on Wednesday.
The central bank's measures signalled that market interest
rates may not rise as was earlier expected.
Turnover was 621.5 million rupees ($4.3 million) on Tuesday,
less than this year's daily average of around 775.8 million
rupees.
Foreign investors, who have been net sellers of 2.96 billion
rupees worth of shares so far this year, were net buyers of 29.6
million rupees worth of equities.
John Keells Holdings shares jumped 1.74 percent, while
Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc rose 1.08 percent.
($1 = 145.4000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)