COLOMBO May 4 Sri Lankan shares ended weaker on
Wednesday, snapping five straight sessions of gains, as worries
about tax hikes dented sentiment.
Brokers said investors were worried over a tax hike, which
takes effect from Monday, as it could hit the bottomlines of
companies. However, a loan deal with the International Monetary
Fund last week limited the fall.
The benchmark stock index fell 0.22 percent to
6,568.85, slipping from its highest close since Jan. 11 hit on
Tuesday.
"We saw some selling pressure come in as the outlook does
not seem that great as the VAT (value-added tax) revision is
going to impact," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First
Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
The finance minister on Sunday said the government is
seeking to raise 100 billion rupees in revenue in 2016 by
increasing the value-added tax (VAT) and from new taxes,
effective Monday.
The rise in market interest rates also weighed on sentiment
with yields on short-term government securities climbing 7-10
basis points to a more-than-two-year high at a weekly auction on
Wednesday.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 105.1 million rupees
worth of shares on Wednesday, extending the year-to-date net
foreign outflow to 3.07 billion rupees worth of shares.
Turnover stood at 1.03 billion rupees ($7.06 million), more
than this year's daily average of around 779 million rupees.
The IMF said on Friday it reached an agreement with the Sri
Lankan government for a $1.5 billion bailout to help the island
nation avert a balance of payments crisis.
The three-year loan will require IMF board approval in June,
the global lender said, and is subject to Sri Lanka implementing
reforms, including streamlining the tax code and reducing a
bloated deficit.
Shares in Ceylinco Insurance Plc dropped 0.34
percent while Ceylon Cold Stores Plc fell 3.6 percent
and conglomerate John Keells Holdings eased 0.51
percent.
($1 = 145.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)