COLOMBO May 6 Sri Lankan shares rose for a
second straight session on Friday to hit their highest close in
about four months, led by telecom stocks amid foreign investors'
buying.
However, the gains were capped as investors were worried
that the island government's move to increase the value added
tax (VAT) and impose new taxes effective from Monday would hit
the bottom lines of companies.
The benchmark stock index rose 0.21 percent to
6,592.45, its highest closing level since Jan. 11. For the week,
it gained 1.2 percent, its fifth straight weekly rise.
"It looks like the market is continuing to move up at a slow
pace with some foreign selling pressure on big-cap shares," said
Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First Capital Equities (Pvt)
Ltd.
"High interest rates and earnings yet to be released will
have an impact on the market."
Foreign investors, who have sold equities worth 2.88 billion
rupees ($19.84 million) so far this year, were net buyers for
the second straight session on Friday. They bought a net 71.7
million rupees worth of shares.
Turnover stood at 701.2 million rupees, less than this
year's daily average of around 777 million rupees.
Leading fixed line phone operator Sri Lanka Telecom Plc
jumped 6.03 percent, while conglomerate John Keells
Holdings Plc rose 0.58 percent.
($1 = 145.1500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)