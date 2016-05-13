COLOMBO May 13 Sri Lankan shares rose on Friday
to hit its highest close in more than four months, led by gains
in telecommunication and hotel stocks.
However, the gains were capped on concerns that the
government's move to increase the value added tax and impose new
taxes, effective from May 2, would hit the bottom lines of
companies.
"Today the market is up on a positive feeling with the
foreign inflow, but we feel it's temporary," said Yohan
Samarakkody, head of research, SC Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
The benchmark stock index ended up 0.36 percent, or
23.72 points, at 6,679.84, at its highest closing level since
Jan. 8.
Shares of Nestle Lanka Plc jumped 2.32 percent
while conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc rose 0.43
percent and Dialog Axiata Plc gained 0.90 percent.
Turnover was 826.7 million rupees ($5.69 million), more than
this year's daily average of around 787.5 million rupees.
Foreign investors, who have sold equities worth 3.88 billion
rupees so far this year, were net buyers for the first time in
four sessions on Friday. They bought a net 97.4 million rupees
worth of shares.
The stock index gained 1.3 percent during the week for a
sixth straight weekly rise.
The 14-day relative strength index stood at 81.757 on
Friday, compared with Thursday's 80.539, Thomson Reuters data
showed. A level of 70 and above indicates the market is
overbought.
($1 = 145.4000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)