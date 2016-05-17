COLOMBO May 17 Sri Lankan shares edged down on
Tuesday from its highest close in more than four months hit in
the previous session, on profit-taking led by John Keells
Holdings Plc as investors cautiously awaited March
quarter earnings.
Analysts also said investors were concerned that the
government's move to increase the value added tax and impose new
taxes, effective May 2, would hit the bottom line of many
companies.
The benchmark stock index ended down 0.56 percent, or
37.61 points, at 6,670.79, slipping from its highest close since
Jan. 8 hit on Monday.
"There was lack of retail investor participation as all are
waiting for March quarter for directions," said Prashan
Fernando, COO at Acuity Stockbrokers.
Shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
fell 1.34 percent, while biggest listed Lender Commercial bank
of Ceylon Plc lost 2.03 percent and Ceylon Tobacco
Company Plc declined 2.58 percent.
Turnover was 710.7 million rupees ($4.86 million), less than
this year's daily average of around 784 million rupees.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 3.93 billion rupees
worth of shares so far this year, but they net bought 47.6
million rupees worth of shares on Tuesday.
The 14-day relative strength index, which is in an
overbought region, stood at 75.128 on Tuesday, compared with
Monday's 83.127, according to Thomson Reuters data. A level of
70 and above indicates the market is overbought.
($1 = 146.2500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)