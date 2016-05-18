COLOMBO May 18 Sri Lankan shares edged up on
Wednesday, led by large caps on strong buying by foreign
investors, while some large block trades by high net worth and
institutional investors boosted turnover to a near three-week
high.
Retail investors were waiting for cues from the ongoing
release of March-quarter earnings, analysts said, while gains
were capped on concerns over a government move to increase the
value added tax and impose new taxes, which could hit the bottom
line of many companies.
The benchmark stock index rose 0.14 percent, or 9.36
points, to 6,680.15.
Turnover was 1.43 billion rupees ($9.75 million), the
highest since April 29 and nearly twice this year's daily
average of around 784 million rupees.
Foreign investors, whose buying accounted for 73 percent of
the total turnover, net bought 259.6 million rupees worth
shares. They have net sold 3.67 billion rupees worth shares so
far this year.
"The block trade in large caps helped to boost the turnover.
However, investors are waiting for some direction on interest
rates and March earnings," a stockbroker said.
Yields on t-bills, which move in tandem with market interest
rates, rose between 11 and 14 basis points at a weekly auction
on Wednesday.
Shares of Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc gained 0.9
percent, while top lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon
also added 0.9 percent.
The 14-day relative strength index, now in the overbought
zone, stood at 75.753 on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's
75.128, according to Thomson Reuters data.
A level of 70 and above indicates the market is overbought.
($1 = 146.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)